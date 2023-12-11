Maui volunteer returns to Augusta, says thousands are still displaced

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A native Hawaiian just made his first return trip to Augusta, after offering aid to Maui, that was devastated by fires in August.

Ninety-seven lives were claimed and four months later people are still missing.

Rory Rankin just returned after volunteering and says it’s a part of the Hawaiian culture to step up and help.

As a volunteer, he had many different roles, but a lot of the time he says he was just there to listen and help locals through the extremely difficult time.

“I think the people there we’re all in the fight and flight stage that we’re in survival mode at that time. Now, in the third month, realizations coming,” said Rankin.

He says there are still thousands of people displaced months later.

“There’s still a small community of, you know, 7000, between 2 to 5000 homes that are on the lower side, where the fires hit not only commercial businesses but generational homes. You could you imagine over 100 years have passed down from generation to generation of homes that people lived in,” he said.

But there are not many places for them to go.

“5500 available short-term rentals that go anywhere between 10 to 17,000 a month, which is not affordable for the locals,” said Rankin.

So people stepped up; local community members supported Grassroot Hubs which provide resources for those impacted by the fires. They give out hygiene kits, clothes, toys and more.

“It was just impressive to get all that local farmers support donating fresh papaya, fresh cabbage, lime, green beans, everything you could imagine,” he said.

Trying to help each other and move on but also never forgetting everything they lost.

“Lahaina was the original capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom. So we lost all our identity, a lot of cultural artifacts from Native Hawaiian churches that were there since the kingdom began. We got houses there from the plantation days that had artifacts and memorabilia that can never be replaced or replicated,” said Rankin.

He says tourists even stepped up to help and that they need more people willing to travel not only to help but to vacation to try and help the island grow.

You can donate and help out as Hawaii continues to recover through the Maui Relief Fund or the Hawaii Salvation Army.

