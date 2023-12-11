Submit Photos/Videos
Local nonprofit empowers youth to turn pain into purpose

By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local nonprofit, Living in Purpose, hosted a brunch event to showcase its resources that empower local youth at the Purpose Center on Saturday.

Community groups, Left Hand Principles, and Men in Training, along with former Atlanta Hawk Dion Glover partnered to present the event.

Living In Purpose, Purpose Center
Living In Purpose, Purpose Center(WRDW/WAGT)

Santa was on hand to help give gifts to kids who attended.

Community group leaders spoke about how they are empowering the youth beyond the holidays.

Yannik McKie, founder of Living in Purpose, says, “What are we doing daily to help these young people turn their pain into purpose? We’re educating them. We have the community garden we’re teaching them how to make healthy meals and cook healthy meals. It’s really about equipping them to embrace their challenges to maximize God’s potential in their life.”

Living In Purpose is a nonprofit committed to helping families in our community during tragedies.

Living In Purpose, Purpose Center, Christmas brunch
Living In Purpose, Purpose Center, Christmas brunch(WRDW/WAGT)

They also asked for more men to come out and help be mentors to the youth.

To learn more go to Living in Purpose.

