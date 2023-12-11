Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Greenbrier sends off state-bound flag football team

Greenbrier sendoff
Greenbrier sendoff(Staff)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at Greenbrier High School lined the hallways Monday morning to send off the CSRA’s first state-bound flag football team.

Greenbrier is set to compete against Lithia Springs for the final match of the season on Tuesday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The band led them through the tunnel, followed by cheerleaders, and finally the 2023 area champions made their way through the Wolfpack.

“It’s kind of like when you’re on a roller coaster and you get that gut feeling. You have your whole team by you,” said freshman Carrington Meyers.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Senior Sarah Newland said: “It doesn’t feel real. I’m still trying to process the fact that we’re even going to the Benz. I’ve never been to the Benz. I don’t think it’s something that you can believe until you see it. So I’m excited.”

The walk brought up memories for Head Coach Daniel Jordan.

“It was really cool. I went to Greenbrier. I was just thinking about my own self playing and being able to have that. Thinking about what this meant for these girls is just really cool,” he said.

When the clock runs out on Tuesday, the Wolfpack squad will have already made history this season.

Newland said: “We haven’t really sat and talked about how crazy it actually is that we’re getting to do this.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
High-profile GSP crash raises questions about pursuit policies
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders want to speed up an already-planned cut in the...
Ga. Gov. Kemp wins key spot on national political stage
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers investigate Aiken County hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
With the season winding down, high school football players from all over the CSRA are deciding...
Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee
Amtrak Acela high-speed train
Amtrak looks at rail link between Augusta and Atlanta airport

Latest News

A Georgia high school football player's death is under investigation.
Ga. teen football players’ deaths leave their teams heartbroken
Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee
A.R. Johnson Senior Bryson McGhee has become the center of attention in Georgia, and you...
‘It is a vital part of the world’: Esports continue to gain attention
With the season winding down, high school football players from all over the CSRA are deciding...
Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee