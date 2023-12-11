Greenbrier sends off state-bound flag football team

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students at Greenbrier High School lined the hallways Monday morning to send off the CSRA’s first state-bound flag football team.

Greenbrier is set to compete against Lithia Springs for the final match of the season on Tuesday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The band led them through the tunnel, followed by cheerleaders, and finally the 2023 area champions made their way through the Wolfpack.

“It’s kind of like when you’re on a roller coaster and you get that gut feeling. You have your whole team by you,” said freshman Carrington Meyers.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Senior Sarah Newland said: “It doesn’t feel real. I’m still trying to process the fact that we’re even going to the Benz. I’ve never been to the Benz. I don’t think it’s something that you can believe until you see it. So I’m excited.”

The walk brought up memories for Head Coach Daniel Jordan.

“It was really cool. I went to Greenbrier. I was just thinking about my own self playing and being able to have that. Thinking about what this meant for these girls is just really cool,” he said.

When the clock runs out on Tuesday, the Wolfpack squad will have already made history this season.

Newland said: “We haven’t really sat and talked about how crazy it actually is that we’re getting to do this.”

