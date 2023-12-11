Ga. teen sports players’ deaths leave their teams heartbroken

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Georgia high school football players died over the weekend in separate tragedies – one on the eve of playing for the state title and one after being struck in a hit-and-run while trying to help an injured dog.

Meanwhile, a high school baseball player from Marietta also died.

The hit-and-run happened in Lowndes County, where a Valdosta High School football player was hit and killed by a car trying to rescue an injured dog on a busy road.

Samuel Johnson Jr., 16, was killed by a vehicle while he was trying to help an injured dog in the 3900 block of Inner Perimeter Road on Saturday.

Police said the vehicle that hit Johnson did not stop.

“Another citizen traveling through the area stopped when she saw a deceased dog in the roadway. While checking on the dog, she observed Johnson laying in the grass median, along with an additional injured dog,” Valdosta police said in a statement.

Police said the vehicle, later determined to be a black Charger, was later found and seized by law enforcement. Police did not say if the suspected driver was in custody and said the investigation is ongoing.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss,” the Valdosta Touchdown Club wrote in a Facebook post. “He was an amazing young man who was taken from us way too soon.”

In Meriweather County

Meanwhile, the Meriweather County Coroner’s Office said announced a death investigation was underway Sunday night regarding a 17-year-old boy.

In a letter to parents, Meriwether High School shared news of the passing of one of their student-athletes, Brandon Smith.

Smith, who played defensive line for the school’s Blue Devils football team, was supposed to join his team in taking on Bowdon High School Monday night in Georgia’s Division 1-A State Football Championship.

During Monday night’s game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, captains from both teams walked side by side to center field — carrying with them Smith’s number 52 jersey.

“We going do it for Brandon tonight. Number 52. We going do it for Brandon,” one fan said, emotionally.

It’s taken 26 years for Manchester High School to get back to the championship — A game his loved ones said he wouldn’t want to miss.

“It’s a rough time you know. It happened so unexpectedly and we’re such a close team. Our team has been close together. They’re all feeling bad,” MHS teacher Doug Maddix said.

“He’s an excellent student and everybody liked him, he’d often talk to the teachers and they liked him a lot too,” another teacher said.

“It was sad because he was a real sweet kid and he was very well-mannered,” a mom from the team who knew Smith told Atlanta News First.

And even though number 52 wasn’t able to play, fans in the stands felt his spirit on the sidelines.

Also in the news ...

A Gainesville High School senior baseball player who was severely injured in a batting cage accident last month died Monday night, according to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Jeremy Medina’s “heart stopped about an hour” before his grandmother arrived at the hospital to see him, Medina’s family said in a statement shared by the hospital.

Last week, Medina’s family had begun “the process of seeking a visa for his grandmother so she could travel” to be with them for Medina’s honor walk, a ceremonial event held at hospitals to commemorate patients donating their organs.

“We know Jeremy was and will always be in God’s hands and we will see him soon,” his family said in their statement. “We are grateful for all the prayers and support over the last three weeks, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we take time now to be with our family.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.