Ga. teen football players’ deaths leave their teams heartbroken

VALDOSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two Georgia high school football players died over the weekend in separate tragedies – one on the eve of playing for the state title and one after being struck in a hit-and-run while trying to help an injured dog.

The hit-and-run happened in Lowndes County, where a Valdosta High School football player was hit and killed by a car trying to rescue an injured dog on a busy road.

Samuel Johnson Jr., 16, was killed by a vehicle while he was trying to help an injured dog in the 3900 block of Inner Perimeter Road on Saturday.

Police said the vehicle that hit Johnson did not stop.

“Another citizen traveling through the area stopped when she saw a deceased dog in the roadway. While checking on the dog, she observed Johnson laying in the grass median, along with an additional injured dog,” Valdosta police said in a statement.

Police said the vehicle, later determined to be a black Charger, was later found and seized by law enforcement. Police did not say if the suspected driver was in custody and said the investigation is ongoing.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by this tragic loss,” the Valdosta Touchdown Club wrote in a Facebook post. “He was an amazing young man who was taken from us way too soon.”

In Meriweather County

Meanwhile, the Meriweather County Coroner’s Office said announced a death investigation was underway Sunday night regarding a 17-year-old boy.

In a letter to parents, Meriwether High School shared news of the passing of one of their student-athletes, Brandon Smith.

Smith, who played defensive line for the school’s Blue Devils football team, was supposed to join his team in taking on Bowdon High School Monday night in Georgia’s Division 1-A State Football Championship.

On Sunday, investigators could be seen on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street combing through the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now leading the case.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.