Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. rapper Quando Rondo arrested on federal drug charges

By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah rapper Quando Rondo has been arrested on federal drug charges, according to the FBI.

Chatham County Detention Center booking records show that the rapper, who’s real name is Tyquian Bowman, was arrested early Saturday morning.

MORE | Young Thug co-defendant stabbed in Ga. inmate fight

The charges were listed as a federal custody hold. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to WTOC that Bowman is facing drug charges and is still in custody.

Before his arrest, Bowman was out on bond for state drug and gang charges. He had been indicted on those charges along with 18 other people.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
High-profile GSP crash raises questions about pursuit policies
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders want to speed up an already-planned cut in the...
Ga. Gov. Kemp wins key spot on national political stage
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers investigate Aiken County hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
With the season winding down, high school football players from all over the CSRA are deciding...
Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee
Amtrak Acela high-speed train
Amtrak looks at rail link between Augusta and Atlanta airport

Latest News

Ping Hong Tang, 52
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at Aiken parlors
Shannon Stillwell
Young Thug co-defendant stabbed in Ga. inmate fight
Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School mourning death of student
Weed School
Will plans for Weed School reverse blight concerns?