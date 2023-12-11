Submit Photos/Videos
Evans woman charged in trafficking allegations at Aiken parlors

By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a joint operation led to the execution of six search warrants at North Augusta massage parlors, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged an Evans woman.

In August, seven massage parlors in Aiken County were raided by the Department of Homeland Security, SLED, and other local law enforcement.

Agents charged Ping Hong Tang, 52, on Friday with seven counts of prostitution - first offense.

Tang was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center. She was bailed out with cash, the detention center says.

READ THE WARRANTS:

This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of human trafficking at illicit massage businesses in Aiken County, SLED says.

In September, we uncovered documents sharing what they were looking for and more, including the possibility of victims of human trafficking.

SLED is partnering with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Aiken Department of Public Safety, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Anyone with information about suspicious behavior or possible illicit activity that could involve Human Trafficking should contact tips@sled.sc.gov.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of Human Trafficking, survivor resources with the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force can be found at www.scag.gov/human-trafficking and the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network at www.scvan.org.

