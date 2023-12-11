Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Dogs missing after deadly crash

Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead.
By Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead, WHNS reports.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 51 on I-85 around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane when it crashed into another vehicle and caused two other vehicles to crash.

The coroner identified the deceased victims as Storm Shepard, 27, of South Carolina, Sharae Green, 45, of Georgia, both female, and a man named Jimmie Wallace, 69, of Alabama.

Other victims suffered non-serious injuries and were treated on scene and taken to the hospital.

Officials say Green was traveling with family and two dogs. The dogs were no longer on the scene when responders arrived. The dogs are microchipped.

Anyone with information on the missing dogs is asked to call the Greenville County Coroner’s Office at 864-467-8945.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSP car crushed against News 12 entrance sign
UPDATE: High speed chase leaves GSP car crushed and in flames at News 12/26 sign
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders want to speed up an already-planned cut in the...
Ga. Gov. Kemp wins key spot on national political stage
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers investigate Aiken County hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
With the season winding down, high school football players from all over the CSRA are deciding...
Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee
Amtrak Acela high-speed train
Amtrak looks at rail link between Augusta and Atlanta airport

Latest News

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims
Local nonprofit empowers youth to turn pain into purpose
Local nonprofit empowers youth to turn pain into purpose
Power lines
Georgia Power customers in medical district experience outage
GSP car crushed against News 12 entrance sign
UPDATE: High speed chase leaves GSP car crushed and in flames at News 12/26 sign