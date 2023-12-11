Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Dry but much colder for the week ahead.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunshine returns Monday through Thursday, but it will be on the chilly side the entire week. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s Monday and Tuesday warming into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will be in the middle to upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday with lower 30s on the way by Thursday and Friday.

The forecast for the weekend still needs some fine-tuning, but right now, it looks like clouds return Friday with showers becoming possible overnight Saturday into Sunday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the Southeast. The track of that system will determine how much, if any, rain we get.

