Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia Middle School mourning death of student

Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.
Lakeside Middle School in Martinez, Ga.(WRDW)
By Sydney Hood
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student has died, and we’re working to learn more.

“We regret to inform you that we received notice today that a student, Montrile Rouse Jr., has passed away,” parents were told in a letter from the Columbia County School District.

MORE | Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game

“Death at any age can be difficult to understand,” parents were told in the letter. “We may feel a variety of emotions such as shock, sadness, confusion, or even anger. What is most important is that we care for and support each other.”

The school will be providing the following:

  • The counseling team will be available to meet with students to help them with any feelings they may be having.
  • Families with immediate concerns for their child outside of school hours can reach out to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line by dialing 988.
  • Staff can contact the Employee Assistance Program for free sessions by dialing 855-387-9727.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia State Patrol vehicle slammed into the News 12 entrance sign on Dec. 9, 2023.
High-profile GSP crash raises questions about pursuit policies
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and legislative leaders want to speed up an already-planned cut in the...
Ga. Gov. Kemp wins key spot on national political stage
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Troopers investigate Aiken County hit-and-run that injured pedestrian
With the season winding down, high school football players from all over the CSRA are deciding...
Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee
Amtrak Acela high-speed train
Amtrak looks at rail link between Augusta and Atlanta airport

Latest News

Shannon Stillwell
Young Thug co-defendant stabbed in Ga. inmate fight
Weed School
Will plans for Weed School reverse blight concerns?
Cassie's Care Farm
Rescue’s new addition makes farm life accessible for everyone
Front door key generic
Bill would lift legal support to S.C. tenants facing eviction