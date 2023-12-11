Columbia Middle School mourning death of student

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student has died, and we’re working to learn more.

“We regret to inform you that we received notice today that a student, Montrile Rouse Jr., has passed away,” parents were told in a letter from the Columbia County School District.

“Death at any age can be difficult to understand,” parents were told in the letter. “We may feel a variety of emotions such as shock, sadness, confusion, or even anger. What is most important is that we care for and support each other.”

The school will be providing the following:

The counseling team will be available to meet with students to help them with any feelings they may be having.

Families with immediate concerns for their child outside of school hours can reach out to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line by dialing 988.

Staff can contact the Employee Assistance Program for free sessions by dialing 855-387-9727.

