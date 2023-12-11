Christmas adoption event helps Augusta’s stray animal population

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Canines Pawsabilities and Veterans for Clean Water hosted a Christmas pet adoption due to Augusta’s large stray animal population.

They were able to microchip 120 animals thanks to donations. This allows owners to possibly find their pets easier if they do get lost - as long as they are registered.

A volunteer, Emily Coleman, says, “It makes me feel so special when I see the animals get adopted even though I have a close connection with them. Even though I feel kind of sad when they get adopted it makes me happy to see them go to new homes.”

The dogs from this event are all micro-chipped, but the volunteer pair stressed that whenever you get a dog make sure to micro-chip and register them in case something happens.

All the proceeds are being split between the rescue organization, and Savannah Riverkeeper’s program.

