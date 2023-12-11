Bill would lift legal support to S.C. tenants facing eviction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Renters are much more likely to be evicted in South Carolina than in most other states, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

For every 100 renters in the Palmetto State, 23 evictions are filed, significantly higher than the national average of 8 filings, based on the most recent numbers available from 2018.

Experts believe a variety of factors likely contribute to why South Carolina’s eviction rate ranks among the nation’s highest.

Emily Blackshire Giel, the Equal Justice Works Housing Justice Attorney Fellow with South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center said they include the state’s rapid population growth coupled with its lack of affordable housing, plus the relatively low cost for landlords to initiate eviction proceedings.

“I think it all has just kind of spiraled into the perfect storm,” Blackshire Giel said.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis said he sees that storm brewing every day — as an attorney, a legislator, and a resident — in his home district in North Charleston, considered the eviction capital of the US.

Pre-pandemic data from the Eviction Lab found North Charleston had the nation’s highest eviction rate, with Columbia not too far behind in the top 10.

More recent, though incomplete, numbers from the Civil Court Data Initiative show Greenville County’s rate is elevated, too.

“When someone’s facing eviction, the impact that it can have on education for their children, the impact it can have on healthcare, the impact it can have on their livelihoods and them being able to work,” Pendarvis said.

In criminal proceedings, defendants have the right to legal representation.

But that is not guaranteed in civil proceedings, like evictions.

A study from the ACLU found once they get to court, 99% of tenants in eviction proceedings in South Carolina lack legal representation.

“If you’re behind on rent, it figures that you probably can’t afford a lawyer,” Paul Bowers, director of communications for the ACLU of South Carolina, said.

“The statistics are overwhelmingly in favor of the landlords being able to get an eviction if someone’s not represented,” Pendarvis added.

The North Charleston Democrat has filed a bill with bipartisan backing that would establish eviction right to counsel in South Carolina, providing people facing evictions with an attorney to guide them through those proceedings.

Under the proposal, renters with an income within 125% of the federal poverty guidelines would qualify for the free assistance — $18,225 for an individual and $37,500 for a household of four.

Four other states and 17 cities already enacted this type of guarantee, according to the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel.

“It levels the playing field for tenants in a way that it just simply is inequitable right now,” Blackshire Giel said.

Pendarvis said it is similar to a Housing Court pilot started in Charleston County in 2019, which the state Supreme Court authorized earlier this year to expand statewide.

“It’s really made a real dent in the evictions that we have,” he said.

The ACLU study found for every dollar the state puts into implementing eviction right to counsel, it would save $3.

“That figure comes from a lot of different costs that get factored in — for example, the cost of juvenile justice, child welfare, education of homeless students,” Bowers said.

And in a statistic that advocates argue is just as important, the study found right to counsel could help nearly 20,000 South Carolinians avoid a major housing disruption.

“I’m hoping that as time moves forward, it’s an issue that we take a little more seriously and an issue that we do something about,” Pendarvis said.

The bill did not advance last year in the legislature, but lawmakers can take it up when they return to session at the State House in January. A companion bill in the Senate has been filed by Senator-elect Deon Tedder, a Democrat who also represents North Charleston and previously served in the House of Representatives.

While establishing the right to counsel could help more people avoid being evicted, Blackshire Giel said there is no way for South Carolinians to get that eviction filing removed from their record, even if the court ruled in their favor.

She said that can hurt tenants on future housing applications, so Appleseed would also like to see legislation passed to change that.

