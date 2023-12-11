AU program helps grandparents taking care of grandkids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University hosted an event for its Healthy Grandparents Program that aims to help grandparents taking care of their grandkids on Sunday.

The university says the program began in 1999 to provide physical, emotional, and social support while increasing families’ awareness about resources.

One family spoke on what makes the Christmas time event so helpful.

Dei-Lawon McFadden-Lindsey, says, “We’re here just to fellowship with a lot of the grandparents it’s really like a community get to know other grandparents and hear their stories and help us strengthen each other and know we are not alone in this. Its supportive”

They were introduced to the program after their son was killed and credit the monthly meetings with being able to keep them aware of everything going on.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.