23rd Radiothon donates over $262K to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

By Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The numbers are in for how much the 23rd annual iHeart Media Cares for Kids Radiothon raised to support patients at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

This year, the event raised $262,693 dollars. For 22 years, the CSRA has helped support a wonderful not-for-profit organization.

The event benefits the hospital -allowing them to buy equipment and provide even better care to the children and families that may end up in the hospital.

The pediatric chief of the hospital, Valera Hudson, spoke about why these donations matter so much.

Hudson says, “Every dollar that’s raised through this weekend with the Radiothon stays right here at the hospital and directly benefits the care of the children that come to us for care.”

We joined the Radiothon last weekend to raise money, tell the community about the event, and help present the check on Saturday.

Hudson wants to thank everyone who donated.

