GSP car crashed against our News 12/26 entrance sign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Following our Saturday 11 p.m. newscast, the News 12 weekend team discovered a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) car crushed up against our entryway sign.

On Saturday, December 9, News 12 was leaving 1226 Gray Way around 11:30 p.m., when our team was met by a crushed GSP car, and several other state troopers on Cabela Drive.

Our reporter on scene talked to troopers who say the cop behind the wheel of the crushed car is ok, and that he was pursuing someone when the incident happened.

While little information is available, News 12 will continue to follow this developing story.

