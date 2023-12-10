Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Warm but rainy Sunday. Dry but much colder for the week ahead.
By Chris Still
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The warm weather will continue Sunday, but widespread rain and possibly thunderstorms are expected for much of the day. The Storm Prediction has the CSRA in its lowest ‘Marginal Risk’ category, so there is a small chance isolated locations could see damaging straight line winds or an isolated tornado anywhere from late morning through early Sunday afternoon. The rain will last through Sunday evening with skies clearing overnight in the wake of a cold front that will take temperatures from about 15 degrees above average Sunday to roughly 10 degrees below average to start the work week.

Sunshine returns Monday through Thursday, but it will be on the chilly side the entire week. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s Monday and Tuesday warming into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will be in the middle to upper 20s Tuesday and Wednesday with lower 30s on the way by Thursday and Friday.

The forecast for Friday and Saturday still needs some fine tuning, but right now, it looks like clouds return Friday with showers becoming possible Saturday as an area of low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the Southeast. The track of that system will determine how much, if any, rain we get.

Riley's 6 PM Forecast - Low Severe Risk Sunday