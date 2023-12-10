CSRA brings holiday cheer with parades and tree lightings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Following canceled Christmas parades and tree lightings last weekend, the CSRA brought holiday events to the forefront on Saturday, December 9.

People got into the holiday spirit and even went to multiple events.

“Merry Christmas!” said the Barnes family, who attended the parade in Crosland Park in Aiken.

They were most excited about getting candy and seeing Santa, “I got candy, ring pops and candy canes,” they said.

People were also excited to celebrate the parade in downtown Augusta people were excited to celebrate.

Some families say the parades are a Christmas tradition.

“Far as like being a kid, I always remember coming to the parade. My parents brought me to the parade. I grew up to be in the band of ARC, the Academy of Richmond County. I was a drum major over there. And I also marched in this parade, being in high school band as well. So I had my kids and I say, Hey, I did it’s a tradition. And so I’m gonna keep bringing them so they can enjoy the same opportunities and things like that coming up,” said Joshua Carroll.

The Christmas spirit continued into the night with a tree lighting in downtown Augusta.

“Did the parade this morning first caught it at the beginning of Greene Street, and then walked right over and ran into the commons,” said Bobbie Lee, who attended the parade and the tree lighting.

Regardless of the event, it’s about spending time with those you care about.

“I enjoyed it, seeing them happy and you know, participating in now that kind of stuff. So I guess I feel what I wanted to do. I did it. So you know, I guess I just keep going on and keep bringing them every year,” said Carroll.

