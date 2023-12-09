Quando Rondo arrested on federal drug charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah rapper Quando Rondo has been arrested on federal drug charges, according to the FBI.

Chatham County Detention Center booking records show that the rapper, who’s real name is Tyquian Bowman, was arrested early Saturday morning. The charges were listed as a federal custody hold. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to WTOC that Bowman is facing drug charges and is still in custody.

Before his arrest, Bowman was out on bond for state drug and gang charges. He had been indicted on those charges along with 18 other people.

This is a developing story. WTOC will continue to update it as we get more information.

