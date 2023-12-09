Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weekend gets off to a pretty nice start Saturday with mainly dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out, especially in our Georgia counties, and skies will be on the cloudy side, but the weather looks great overall for your outdoor plans through Saturday afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Wet weather returns to the CSRA Saturday night into Sunday, and there could be a few rumbles of thunder by Sunday morning. The warm weather will hang around one more day with highs in the upper 60s; however, it looks like a pretty wet day overall, and the Storm Prediction Center has our area in its Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind or an isolated tornado. Very windy conditions move in Sunday afternoon when winds will gust to near 30 mph at times.

The rain moves out Sunday night, skies clear and temperatures nosedive into the middle 30s by Monday morning with highs plunging into the middle 50s Monday and Tuesday.

The week ahead will be on the chilly but dry side with morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s Tuesday through Thursday and afternoon highs well below average in the middle to upper 50s.

Computer models are starting to hint at a storm system forming in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring more wet weather to Georgia-Carolina Friday into Saturday, so you will want to follow that forecast very closely as you make your plans for next weekend.

