Wreck brings eastbound I-20 to near-standstill for miles

Eastbound Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road is at a near standstill.
Eastbound Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road is at a near standstill.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck on eastbound Interstate 20 at Belair Road has blocked two of the three lanes and backed up traffic several miles.

And it’s not helping that there’s an object in the road at Belair Road.

Witnesses and traffic monitoring systems show traffic was at a near standstill just before 3 p.m.

The wreck was reported just before 1:45 p.m., and the lanes aren’t expected to be open until 4 p.m.

