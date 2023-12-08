WATCH: Witnesses keep MLK birth home from being burned down

ATLANTA, Ga. - Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home, a beloved Atlanta landmark, was spared from disaster Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Several Good Samaritans, including two tourists from Utah and two off-duty New York police officers, stopped a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly pouring gasoline on the home at 501 Auburn Ave.

A video shows the New York officers holding her down on the ground until Atlanta police could arrive.

“We believe at this time she was pouring gasoline on the porch and the door of the home. Their quick action saved a jewel of our city, something very important to Atlanta,” Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property.

Her motive is unknown.

Police said she was taken to Grady Detention Center for evaluation and will later be transferred to jail.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property after police said she allegedly tried to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.'s home. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Video shot by a witness stations shows a young woman dressed in black pants, a black shirt and a black knit cap holding a large red gas canister standing on the front porch of the house and dousing the home with a liquid. A police report says she was not wearing any shoes.

Two men from Utah, who were in Atlanta for work decided to visit the historic home and noticed the woman pouring a liquid on the bushes, according to the police report. They became suspicious when she did not respond when they asked if she was watering the plants and other questions.

Once they realized it was gasoline that she was pouring, they pleaded with her to stop and then “saw no other option but to try to apprehend her” with the help of other bystanders, the report says. As they tried to detain her, “she was actively trying to spark the lighter to the property and bushes so they had to remove it out of her her hands and get her under control until police responded.”

“It was a little scary there for a minute because we didn’t know who she was,” said one of the men, Zach Kempf. “We didn’t know if she had weapons on her, we didn’t know anything.”

The police report says the woman was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.

The historic site is now a museum owned and operated by the National Park Service.

“Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property,” The King Center said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”

The statement from the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to preserving the legacy of King and his wife Coretta Scott King, also said, “Our prayers are with the individual who allegedly committed this criminal act.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.