What the Tech: Really cool tech Christmas gifts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you looking to surprise someone with a gift this holiday season?

People may tell you what they want, but no one has ever asked for something they’ve never seen or heard of.

Tech gadgets make great surprises because many of them aren’t widely known. And someone on your list will be surprised to find one of these gifts under the tree.

The Power Up paper airplanes have a rechargeable propeller that clips into a paper airplane you fold yourself.

It comes with lined paper showing you where to fold and a book is available with even more airplane plans.

There are also YouTube instructions if you get stuck.

They fold the plane according to the directions and then attach the propeller. Using a smartphone app, you start the propellers and then toss them into the air like you’d do with old-fashioned paper planes.

As it flies, you can control the movement by moving your phone in the direction you want it to go.

It takes some practice and patience. Be aware, that if you’re giving it to a young kid, you’re going to have to help them. They start at $20. Other Power Up 4.0 paper airplanes shoot photos and videos.

Dusk sunglasses by Ampere are one of the coolest gadgets we’ve seen this year. There are different levels of tint you control by tapping the temple, or with a smartphone app. They also have speakers and microphones built into the frames for listening to music and taking phone calls.

They’re $170. Amazon Echo Dots are helpful, but they’re pretty plain-looking. So why not a decorative place to put it? Amazon began selling Star Wars Storm Trooper, Darth Vader, and Mandalorian helmets earlier this year.

There is a space at the top for a matching Echo Dot (the circular ball version). When you say “Alexa”, the eyes light up blue. They’re very cool for Star Wars and sci-fi fans. They’re $40 at Amazon. And what mom, dad, or grandparent wouldn’t love a memory book?

Heirloom Video Books are a techie spin on traditional memory books. They can hold up to 20 minutes of video and begin playing the video when the book is opened.

You can fill the book with a slideshow of favorite memories or a video of a special moment.

Heirloom video books are $50-$70, depending on storage or the length of the video. You can order Heirloom books and load videos yourself using a computer or send in digital versions of photos and videos, and Heirloom will load it into a video book and mail it to the person on your list.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.