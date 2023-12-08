Thief swipes wise men, angel from Ga. church’s Nativity scene

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - A thief took a number of different items from a church’s Nativity scene.

Bryan County investigators are calling on county residents to assist them in their investigation.

“Our community really thrives on accountability,” said Sgt. Jennifer Fleming with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

The church’s pastor, the Rev. Robbie Thomas, says the items – some wise men and an angel – were stolen in broad daylight Wednesday. He doesn’t know who took them, but he is pleading for the stolen items to be returned.

“These particular items were given to us a by a dear saint of us who’s no longer with us. They’ve been here at least 25 years. And they have real meaning for the people of our church and for our community,” Thomas said.

With more churches than restaurants, Pembroke is a tight-knit community, and deputies hope someone saw or heard something.

