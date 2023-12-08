Submit Photos/Videos
Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee

By Daniel Booth
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the season winding down, high school football players across the CSRA are deciding where they’re going to play college ball.

With the latest on a wide receiver who’s taking his talents to the SEC. Strom Thurmond Wide Receiver Braylon Staley has been a nightmare for opposing defenses throughout his entire high school career.

With his family, coaches, teammates, and classmates in attendance, Staley signed the dotted line, making his dreams of playing college football a reality.

In the era of the transfer portal and players seemingly changing teams every offseason, the receiver decided to solidify his commitment to the University of Tennessee.

Even though other big-name programs tried to get Staley to flip, he says the bond with the Tennessee coaches is why he can’t wait to get the Knoxville.

“It’s amazing to have this day. I’m glad that I stuck with this decision. It was the best decision for me. The coaches, I love the coaches there, I love the community, and the culture is just amazing. Coach [Kelsey] Pope, he’s an awesome man, and he’s just another father figure to me. It’s amazing,” he said.

Staley was recently named the Class 2A Upper State Offensive Player of the Year after having 69 catches, 1,166 yards and 14 touchdowns in his lone season with the Rebels.

