SLED chief to be reappointed after brief retirement

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina’s governor wants the state’s top police officer to serve six more years, but to keep his retirement benefits, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel must first take 30 days off.

Keel sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday saying he planned to retire from the agency he has worked for nearly his entire 44-year law enforcement career.

But Keel only wants to retire for 30 days so he can take advantage of a state law that allows police officers to continue to work while collecting retirement benefits.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Once Keel’s “retirement” ends in early January, McMaster said he will ask the state Senate to confirm his intention to appoint Keel to another six-year term.

The South Carolina retirement system allows state employees in several different professions, such as teachers, to continue to work and collect retirement benefits at the same time.

“Serving as the Chief of SLED has been the honor of my career,” Keel said in his letter. “Being the Chief of SLED is an incredibly humbling experience. I have been blessed to be surrounded by dedicated public servants who every day strive to make South Carolina a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Keel has been chief of SLED since 2011. He has worked with the agency since 1979 except for three years he spent leading the state Public Safety Department from 2008 to 2011.

Keel has a law degree, is a helicopter pilot and has been certified as a hostage negotiator.

If confirmed for another term, Keel would be paid more than $267,000. Lawmakers gave the chief of SLED a $72,000 raise earlier this year.

Assistant SLED Chief Richard Gregory will serve as acting chief while Keel is away. Gregory has been with the agency since 1995.

“With over 40 years of law enforcement experience and more than 12 years as the leader of SLED, Chief Keel is widely recognized by the public, elected officials, and the media as the leader of our state’s law enforcement community,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “Retaining Chief Keel’s leadership and law enforcement expertise is a victory for our entire state. He is a true public servant, and I thank him for his willingness to continue serving the people of South Carolina.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.