Shop with a Cop honors high school teacher tragically lost in August

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 4 months since Wagener-Salley High School teacher Jeunelle Robinson died after a power pole fell on her .

It happened after a truck hit a utility pole and pulled the power lines down.

It’s been a tough few months for her family, but also for her students.

South Carolina state troopers made sure some of the students had something to smile about this Christmas as they took them to shop with a cop at a Walmart in Aiken.

The goal is to help kids impacted by tragedies on the highway. Each kid received a $150 dollar gift card to Walmart to buy anything they wanted.

“There’s over 800 families a day that’s experienced the loss of a loved one in a traffic fatality in South Carolina. There are over 800 families that’s going to be missing somebody this holiday season,” said Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Robinson’s family says this is what she would have wanted for her students.

The tragedy struck Robinson’s family in August, taking her life. Since then, her family has been involved in her student’s lives.

“She would do anything for anybody. I mean, she loves people. And when you see her, she always has a smile on her face. She always just doing things that will make you smile. And I mean, she’s really gonna be missed,” said Cheyenne Mitchell, Robinson’s godmother.

Robinson’s family says she called her students ‘her kids’.

Andrea Julian, her mother, said: “Jeunelle really cared a lot for her students. She even carried that over to us. We’ve been very active with them, and the school as well. So today is the day where I know if she was here, she would have made this time of year really festive and fun for them. And this is a way for them to think about her and remember her.”

It’s another memory her students can hold onto.

Zanyah Tyler, Robinson’s former student, said: “I just thank her so much for being a part of our lives and being there for us, and really motivating us to keep going, keep pushing, and I know she wanted the best for us. So I love her. And I thank her for everything.”

They’re hoping her impact will continue years later.

Donovan Julian, her father, said: “From beyond or from heaven, she can still reach out and touch the students in a way that she possibly with a teacher salary couldn’t do. This makes an effect 100 times greater.”

Her family is continuing her legacy and says they still check in on her students and have a few events planned with them in the future.

