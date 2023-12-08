Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September

FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire Department.(Safe Haven Baby Boxes)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (Gray News) – A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire Department.

This was the first baby to be surrendered at this location since the box was installed in September.

According to the Safe Haven Baby Box organization, this makes the seventh baby surrendered in Indiana so far this year and the 17th baby surrendered at any baby box in 2023.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program offers a resource for moms with no other options and advocates for infants who don’t have a voice and can’t speak up for themselves.

The baby boxes are located in multiple states and have heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The infant is checked by medics and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation. She will likely be adopted by a family within 30 to 45 days.

“There is a real beauty in seeing the families made with these babies adopted by amazing families. It is a real chance to rewrite tragedy into a blessing,” Safe Haven Baby Box organization founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Name released for pedestrian killed on Gordon Highway
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Bond denied for ex accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
5 arrested in Waynesboro shooting, Richmond County burglaries
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting

Latest News

The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say
Air Force veteran Jimi Gill received congratulations from CoAuto owner Vinnie Lucido after...
‘He is so kind and deserving’: 87-year-old Air Force veteran gifted refurbished car
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at...
Court narrows Trump gag order, allows disparaging statements about special counsel but limits speech on witnesses
Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House
Student ornaments from all 50 states on display outside White House
Nyasia Naomi Zellars
Have you seen this runaway Augusta 15-year-old?