As more pedestrians die in Augusta, a solution seems elusive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week, another pedestrian joined the long list of those claimed by Augusta’s busy roads.

It’s a reflection of a nationwide trend.

Amy Marie McMilion, 52, who’s homeless, died before dawn Thursday on the eastbound side of the 2000 block of Gordon Highway after being hit by a vehicle.

Gordon Highway is one of the hotspots for pedestrian deaths in Richmond County, along with Mike Padgett Highway and Peach Orchard Road.

Of more than 55 Richmond County pedestrian deaths from 2018 to 2023, we’ve learned that 60% happened in the 30906 ZIP code.

For some in these hotspot areas, walking is their only means of transportation.

James Harn is one of those people. He’s lived in the area for more than 10 years.

“I use public transportation with him, but other than that, yeah, we walk everywhere,” said Harn, referring to his service dog Yoda.

When your only option is walking, it can be risky to cross the road.

“I’ve also had several close calls up there around the Bobby Jones Dean’s Bridge turn-off,” said Harn. “People not paying attention on red because pedestrians have green while they have red, so they don’t pay attention. They almost ran us over and almost knocked me off my bike. It’s really bad sometimes.”

There’s been a rash of deadly pedestrian accidents in recent weeks in Richmond County, including a particularly deadly pair of weekends in mid-October that claimed four lives .

Pedestrian deaths are on an upswing nationwide.

According to a national report by the Governors Highway Safety Association, more than 7,500 people walking were struck and killed by automobiles in 2022, the highest number since 1981. The spike was attributed in part to an increase in larger vehicles such as SUVs and pickup trucks on the road.

And the accidents may increase as the weather gets colder.

A recently released study found every state outside of Iowa has seen an increase in the percentage of fatal crashes involving pedestrians in the winter months in recent years.

The study found Georgia ranks No. 6 in the increase of pedestrian deaths during winter, seeing a 4.3% jump.

The LendingTree study analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.