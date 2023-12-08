Latest missing woman case revives pain for another victim’s family

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday marks one week since anyone heard from Jamilla Smith.

Deputies say the missing Aiken County mother was running from her boyfriend when she went missing.

He remains behind bars in the Aiken County Detention Center on domestic violence and kidnapping charges.

Smith’s story is a reminder of another family who has a similar story.

Too many similarities for the family of Krystal Anderson to ignore.

Anderson and Smith were both 30 years old, mothers, in relationships with a history of domestic violence, and both last seen and heard from involving a car.

But Anderson’s family says they are hoping for a few differences.

More than a year later, Smothers said the pain and heartbreak is back.

“It’s just a hard thing, and no one can possibly understand unless they’re in your shoes,” she said.

Smothers’ sister disappeared from her home last August in Aiken County.

She said when she heard Smith also vanished in a similar way, it was like deja vu.

“I see a very mirrored situation with Jamila, and it’s heartbreaking. I feel her pain, I feel her mom’s pain, I feel the family’s pain. It hits home directly,” said Smothers.

Smothers said through the times of darkness, she is taken back to her faith and community who have carried her through.

“I owe a lot to the community on social media because they were the biggest supporters, and you still have people up there to this day that are still supportive in this situation with Krystal,” said Smothers.

She’s calling on the community to help Smith’s family the way they helped hers.

“We have to support them and not give up on them. We cannot, because no one knows what it’s like to walk in that victim’s shoes,” said Smothers.

To Smith’s family, she has one message: “To her family. I’m sorry that you have to go through this. I know your pain. I understand it. I am here if you ever need someone to talk to. Just please stay in the media. I know it hurts. I know it’s overwhelming, but the only way you can get through this is you’re gonna have to have support,” she said.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s office says it their greatest hope to find Jamilla.

As for Anderson, her body has not been found, and Tony Berry is still in jail charged with her murder and kidnapping.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is urged to call 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also send a message at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

