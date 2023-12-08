It’s time for Christmas fun with Augusta parade, festivals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After being delayed from last weekend, Augusta’s Christmas tree-lighting festival will take place Saturday, as will the parade.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m., starting at 10th and Greene streets, traveling down to Seventh Street and looping back on Telfair Street.

IN GROVETOWN:

Ahead of Augusta’s festivities, Grovetown will hold its Christmas Festival from 5-9 p.m. Friday at Liberty Park. There will be live entertainment, vendors, a train ride, and our Christmas tree lighting, in addition to free photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and Carol the Elf.

Proceeds from the parade benefit the families of critically ill children who are staying with Ronald McDonald House Charities during the holiday season.

Augusta’s Christmas Light Up Spectacular and Tree Lighting will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Augusta Common downtown.

The lighting of the Christmas tree and fireworks show will begin at 6:15 p.m. Other activities will include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a train ride, a Christmas craft village for kids and the mayor’s Christmas card contest.

Entertainment will be provided by the Richmond County School System’s elementary, middle, and high school students.

