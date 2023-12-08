‘It is a vital part of the world’: Esports continue to gain attention

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Esports is a blossoming industry bringing in billions of dollars nationwide. Georgia was one of the first states to recognize it as a varsity sport.

A.R. Johnson launched its first esports team this year, while Columbia County has competed since it became a Georgia High School Association sport.

A.R. Johnson Senior Bryson McGhee has become the center of attention in Georgia, and you wouldn’t know it by looking at him.

But put a controller in his hands, and it’s game over.

“I like the game plan defensively and offensively to see what my opponent does. Especially in the early stages of the game. I would like to see what they do,” he said.

McGhee is one of thousands picking up esports in the country. Number 5 when it comes to Madden in the state.

“People already always play Madden, FIFA Rocket League, all that. But you know, being able to put that talent to something for the school and something productive could be more popular and more enjoyable for people,” said McGhee.

Israel Butler is his esports coach. He said, “As long as you got the resources and the money for the league fees, et cetera, et cetera, you can field your own sports team.”

It’s been here in Columbia County.

Brad Williams is the coach at Harlem. He said, “If esports is something that you think is silly or unnecessary. It is a vital part of the world now, and it is one of the most rapidly growing sports.”

It’s more than just a game.

Harlem Senior Isaiah Daniel Masiello said: “Playing esports has more or less given me a reason to talk to other people, because else wise, I probably wouldn’t really have any other reason.”

It’s a different kind of arena.

Williams said: “It kind of evens the playing field a little bit, that these 3A to 2A schools can beat 7A schools because the kids just have the talent.”

And it’s here to stay.

Masiello said: “I see no reason why people should discard it as any bit less of a sport than anything else.”

Most teams that Columbia County and A.R. Johnson compete against are from Atlanta. Students like Masiello are already looking into trying to find a college scholarship to play at the next.

