Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Here’s last chance to register for James Brown Toy Giveaway

By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday will be the last chance to register for the annual annual James Brown Toy Giveaway.

On Saturday, parents will be able to register children ages 1 through 11.

You’ll need to go in person to the James Brown Arena between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Parents who qualify need to bring their identification card, Social Security card and birth certificate for all registered kids.

Deanna Brown, daughter of legendary performer and Augusta native son James Brown, said: “You know my father was one of those kids that didn’t always get so he knew what it was like to get to Christmas day and nothing’s there. And we want to do our part for our community and sponsors to put a big smile on their face.”

The giveaway will take place Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.

If you would like to donate to this year’s toy giveaway, go to the James Brown Family Foundation website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Name released for pedestrian killed on Gordon Highway
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Bond denied for ex accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
5 arrested in Waynesboro shooting, Richmond County burglaries
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting

Latest News

A local community in California is doing its part to help the endangered Monarch butterfly...
Have you seen a monarch? Ga., S..C. residents can help track them
Microscope
Group urges USC to end animal tests after new violations
From left: SLED Chief Mark Keel and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
SLED chief to be reappointed after brief retirement
The woman was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree...
WATCH: Witnesses keep MLK birth home from being burned down