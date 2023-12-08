Here’s last chance to register for James Brown Toy Giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday will be the last chance to register for the annual annual James Brown Toy Giveaway.

On Saturday, parents will be able to register children ages 1 through 11.

You’ll need to go in person to the James Brown Arena between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Parents who qualify need to bring their identification card, Social Security card and birth certificate for all registered kids.

Deanna Brown, daughter of legendary performer and Augusta native son James Brown, said: “You know my father was one of those kids that didn’t always get so he knew what it was like to get to Christmas day and nothing’s there. And we want to do our part for our community and sponsors to put a big smile on their face.”

The giveaway will take place Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.

If you would like to donate to this year’s toy giveaway, go to the James Brown Family Foundation website.

