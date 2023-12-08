Submit Photos/Videos
Learn how to reduce panhandling in Augusta with new program

Augusta Municipal Building
Augusta Municipal Building(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Augusta is expected to launch a new campaign to combat panhandling in Richmond County on Friday.

The program, Give Change That Counts, will educate people on taking their change to local charities that help support services for homeless people and families.

There’s a kick off for it in the Augusta municipal building at 2 p.m.

To learn more, go to the program’s website.

