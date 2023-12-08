Have you seen this runaway Augusta 15-year-old?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a runaway teenager.

Nyasia Naomi Zellars, 15, has been missing since the evening of Dec. 1.

She was last seen at her mother’s house on East Hale Street wearing black and red plaid pajama bottoms and a possible black shirt.

Her hair was in a weave ponytail.

Her last location her phone read from a Lyft app was to 3600 Peach Orchard Road.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

