Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen a monarch? Ga., S..C. residents can help track them

A local community in California is doing its part to help the endangered Monarch butterfly...
A local community in California is doing its part to help the endangered Monarch butterfly revitalize its numbers.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When was the last time you saw a monarch butterfly?

The iconic orange and black insects usually migrate to Mexico’s mountains in the fall and return in the spring, avoiding a cold winter.

But that pattern could be changing, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

Not all monarchs go to Mexico, and experts are trying to learn why.

That’s why several universities and other agencies under the name Monarchs Overwintering in Southeastern States are asking for the public’s help in tracking the butterflies’ behavior.

Residents in Georgia, North and South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are invited to fill out a report if they see a monarch through March. 1.

Sonia Altizer, a University of Georgia ecology professor and director of Project Monarch Health, said the information will help scientists find out how and why some of the butterflies breed and spend winter in the southern U.S. instead of flying to Mexico.

The monarch’s migratory patterns could affect its population numbers, Altizer said. Last year, the International Union for Conservation of Nature put monarchs on the endangered list. But in September, the group changed the monarch’s extinction status to “vulnerable.”

HOW TO TAKE PART

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Name released for pedestrian killed on Gordon Highway
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
5 arrested in Waynesboro shooting, Richmond County burglaries
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting
Anthony Williams, Shakeichia Jackson
2nd suspect arrested in murder near Paine College

Latest News

Microscope
Group urges USC to end animal tests after new violations
From left: SLED Chief Mark Keel and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
SLED chief to be reappointed after brief retirement
The woman was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree...
WATCH: Witnesses keep MLK birth home from being burned down
Richmond County allows families to pick a school of their choosing.
8 middle school students commit to the REACH Georgia program
Augusta Municipal Building
Augusta officials postpone program to cut panhandling