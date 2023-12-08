Have you seen a monarch? Ga., S..C. residents can help track them

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When was the last time you saw a monarch butterfly?

The iconic orange and black insects usually migrate to Mexico’s mountains in the fall and return in the spring, avoiding a cold winter.

But that pattern could be changing, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

Not all monarchs go to Mexico, and experts are trying to learn why.

That’s why several universities and other agencies under the name Monarchs Overwintering in Southeastern States are asking for the public’s help in tracking the butterflies’ behavior.

Residents in Georgia, North and South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas are invited to fill out a report if they see a monarch through March. 1.

Sonia Altizer, a University of Georgia ecology professor and director of Project Monarch Health, said the information will help scientists find out how and why some of the butterflies breed and spend winter in the southern U.S. instead of flying to Mexico.

The monarch’s migratory patterns could affect its population numbers, Altizer said. Last year, the International Union for Conservation of Nature put monarchs on the endangered list. But in September, the group changed the monarch’s extinction status to “vulnerable.”

HOW TO TAKE PART

Step 1: Create a free account at https://journeynorth.org/reg

Step 2: Learn how to report monarch sightings at https://journeynorth.org/monarchs

Step 3: From Nov. 1-March 1, submit monarch observations at https://journeynorth.org/sightings

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.