Greenbrier advances to flag football state championship

By Daniel Booth
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MCDONOGH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greenbrier girls flag football team took the drive out to McDonough, two wins away from punching their ticket to state.

The Wolfpack Have been one of the highest-ranked teams in the state of Georgia all year long, and they certainly have lived up to the hype.

They earned a spot in the Elite 8, by steamrolling their last two opponents in the rounds of 32 and 16 by a combined 73 points.

They picked up right where they left off in the state quarterfinals by defeating McDonough 31 to 7, advancing to the state final four.

The Wolfpack went head-to-head with Central, and this one was a defensive battle from the jump. Both teams refused to give up an inch in the first three quarters, taking the game scoreless into the 4th.

EARLIER | Greenbrier flag football team advances to State Elite 8

With the game and their season on the line, the Pack got into the red zone, setting up Carrington Myers for what would be the only touchdown in the game.

Defense and a clutch score when it mattered most led Greenbrier to victory 6 to 0.

This means Greenbrier is going to the Merecedes-Benz Stadium next week for a chance to win a state championship.

“It means so much because I have built a great bond with everybody on this team, and I’m so excited to continue that and to play in the Benz,” said player Maggie Pangle.

Sophie Campanaro, a player, said: “A lot of emotions are going through my mind right now. I’m really happy for us because this is the first time we’ve done it and I’m so excited.”

MORE | Swainsboro Tigers preparing for state championship rematch

The excitement, energy, and passion this team has shown all season long is helping the fun sports grow one play at a time.

Head Coach Daniel Jordan said: “I actually teach at Greenbrier Middle School, and I’ve got kids coming up to be in the classroom saying ‘Hey, I saw y’all on the news’, and Coach Smith also teaches seventh grade at the middle school, and he’s got middle school girls in seventh grade saying, ‘Man I can’t wait to play flag football.’ And how cool is that? A couple of years ago, four years ago we didn’t even have the sport.”

Jai Sheffield, a player, said: “This is my first year on the team, and I’m just so happy that we actually made it. I wanted to play last year but I didn’t, and I’m actually really glad that I did because we’re going to the Benz now.”

Campanaro said: “This bus ride is going to be so fun on the way back. We’re going to have a party. We’re going to have pizza. We’re going to have donuts and I’m so excited. We’re going to the Benz.”

Greenbrier’s incredible season will continue at Mrecedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

With the way this team has been playing, there’s no reason why they can’t bring a state championship home to Columbia County.

