Ga. Gov. Kemp wins key spot on national political stage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fresh off an announcement earlier this week that he is fast-tracking the state’s largest income tax cut in Georgia history. Gov. Brian Kemp has been elected vice chair of the Republican Governors Association.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been elected to serve as chair, a vote that took place at the end of the group’s 2023 conference. Both governors are assuming their positions immediately.

The group says its goal over the next four years is to continue electing and reelecting Republican governors. Last year, it worked to reelect every incumbent and to flip Nevada. This next year, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is up for reelection, and the group also wants to flip Louisiana and Kentucky.

On Monday only days after his suspension of the state’s gasoline tax ended - Kemp took to the steps of the state Capitol to propose speeding up a planned cut to the state individual income tax rate, which he said would save Georgia taxpayers around $1.1 billion next year.

The governor called the proposal an “acceleration” of the “largest income tax cut in state history.”

Kemp said his administration plans on introducing legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session to amend an income tax bill Kemp signed in 2022 – HB 1437, which provides for a 0.1% decrease in the income tax rate every year starting in 2029 until the rate reaches 4.99%, as long as state revenues hold up.

Kemp said “by accelerating the reduction,” the rate for the 2024 tax year would be 5.39% instead of the 5.49% rate set by HB 1437, which is a cut of 0.36% from the 2023 rate of 5.75%.

On Friday, Kemp is expected to sign into law newly drawn legislative and congressional voting maps that lawmakers completed during a specially called legislative session.

