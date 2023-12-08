Submit Photos/Videos
Ellen Holly, first Black actor to land lead role in soap opera, dies at 92

Ellen Holly made several television appearances before eventually landing her legendary role...
Ellen Holly made several television appearances before eventually landing her legendary role on soap opera “One Life to Live.”(ABC)
By TMX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News/TMX) – Ellen Holly, the first Black actor to land a lead role on a soap opera and lifelong advocate for Black representation in television, has died at the age of 92.

She died in her sleep at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, publicist Cheryl Duncan announced Wednesday.

Holly began her career in theater and made her Broadway debut in 1956.

She made several television appearances before eventually landing her legendary role on soap opera “One Life to Live.”

“One Life to Live” creator Agnes Nixon read Holly’s New York Times op-ed “How Black Do You Have To Be?” in 1968, and signed her for a one-year contract at $300 a week.

Holly portrayed Carla Benari until 1980 and returned to the role from 1983 to 1985.

Holly’s character was a white-passing woman who wasn’t revealed to be Black until the end of her first season.

Benari’s storyline involved a love triangle, in which a white doctor fell in love with her after treating her for a nervous breakdown she experienced as a result of her attraction to a Black intern.

Holly’s storyline proved incredibly popular with the public, and other soap operas began incorporating Black characters.

Later in life, Holly reflected on how she was underpaid for the role, and, along with some of her Black castmates, mistreated by executives.

“I feel as if I was hired as a temporary gimmick to rocket-boost a payload of white stars into orbit. Basically, that’s what I was used as. And that’s how it worked out,” she revealed in a 2012 interview with The Root.

After retiring from acting, she went on to become a librarian at the White Plains Public Library in New York and wrote several op-eds for the New York Times.

Her autobiography, “One Life: The Autobiography of an African American Actress,” was published in 1996.

Copyright 2023 TMX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

