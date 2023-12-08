Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

DEA stops sale of medical cannabis oil at Georgia pharmacies

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has stopped the sale of medical cannabis oil in Georgia pharmacies, saying it's against federal law.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For more than 40 years, pharmacist Ira Katz has been treating customers at Little Five Points Pharmacy in Atlanta.

He recently applied to have his store licensed to sell medical cannabis oil to those with a prescription and registry card, but the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter to Katz and other pharmacists saying it’s against federal law.

“I’m very, very disappointed with it,” Katz said.

Georgia’s state legislature passed a law allowing independent pharmacies to sell low levels of THC.

“We always felt, we as pharmacists, that this is a drug and it should be kept in pharmacy. It should be regulated by pharmacy, so we are very disappointed that the DEA is choosing to keep it out of pharmacy, where it really belongs,” Katz said.

Up until now, patients have only been able to get the low THC oil from dispensaries around the state.

“They’re not licensed with the DEA, the dispensaries. We are,” Katz said.

Katz said it’s a setback for families in need of cannabis oil for urgent medical reasons.

Todd Heydel agrees. He works for a nonprofit called Peachtree Norml, which supports the use of THC for medical purposes.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s very frustrating. We have children that are sick that need medicine and need safe, legal access, and in Georgia it seems like every time we take a step forward, there’s pushback,” Heydel said.

“Patients are going to come into a pharmacy because they trust us. They understand we are the drug experts. What better place to get your medical cannabis than from a drug expert in a pharmacy?” Katz said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting
Empty glasses
Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners
Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.
Chickens escape when big-rig slams into pole in Ridge Spring
April Short, 30
Federal grand jury indicts Fort Eisenhower mom in baby’s murder

Latest News

Spain's Jon Rahm plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third day of the British Open...
Masters champion Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf
4 adults, 2 teens arrested in Burke County burglary
Rahm leaving the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV, according to reports
Bond denied for ex accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Burke County Sheriff's Office
4 adults, 2 teens arrested in Burke County burglary