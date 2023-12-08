Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seasonal today followed by a warming trend into the weekend. Confidence is increasing in a system moving through the region over the weekend, bringing the chance for gusty winds, showers, and thunderstorms Sunday. There is a low-end chance for severe weather and potential of heavy rain with the system on Sunday, but there is plenty of uncertainty remaining as details continue to be ironed out. Cool and dry conditions return for the start of next week.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 40s. Warm Saturday afternoon with highs above average in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph. Showers will be possible during the day, but are expected to be isolated in coverage and brief in nature - I wouldn’t cancel anything.

A cold front will move into the region Sunday and bring gusty winds and the chance for rain, possibly storms. Highs stay relatively warm Sunday in the upper 60s. Winds will be sustained out of the southwest between 15-20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph at times. Rain chances during the day will be dependent on the timing of the front. Keep it here for updates through the weekend for timing. Severe weather is possible if the front times out for the afternoon - main concern would be strong straight line winds and a brief spin up tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has the CSRA under a marginal risk for severe storms Sunday meaning isolated severe weather is possible - but any severe weather that forms should be brief in duration and limited in intensity. The severe weather threat will be dependent on how unstable our atmosphere can become before the main wave of storms arrive to the CSRA. This is something that can’t be forecast very well until the day of the event - so make sure you stay updated with the forecast through the weekend.

Back to dry and chilly weather early next week. Sunny skies and highs back in the mid-50s next Monday and Tuesday.

No severe weather expected Saturday, but there is a low risk Sunday for the CSRA. (WRDW)

