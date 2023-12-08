Columbia Middle School student accused of making threat

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student got in trouble over a threat, the Columbia County School System said Friday.

Parents were told in a letter that the student “made comments of a threatening nature toward another student.”

Parents also were told: “Additionally, a social media post directly related to the incident has begun circulating.“

School administrators were notified of the comments and school district police were contacted immediately, district officials said.

The student was identified and is being held accountable according to the law and the student code of conduct, the district said.

The incident did not disrupt instruction and school operations continued as normal.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or behavior or using the anonymous tip hotline at 706-541-3600.

