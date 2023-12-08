Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia Middle School student accused of making threat

Columbia Middle School
Columbia Middle School(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student got in trouble over a threat, the Columbia County School System said Friday.

Parents were told in a letter that the student “made comments of a threatening nature toward another student.”

MORE | Augustan tried to murder woman with machete, authorities say

Parents also were told: “Additionally, a social media post directly related to the incident has begun circulating.“

School administrators were notified of the comments and school district police were contacted immediately, district officials said.

The student was identified and is being held accountable according to the law and the student code of conduct, the district said.

The incident did not disrupt instruction and school operations continued as normal.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or behavior or using the anonymous tip hotline at 706-541-3600.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For some in these hot spot areas, walking is their only means of transportation.
‘It’s really bad sometimes’: Pedestrian deaths on the rise nationwide
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Bond denied for ex accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
5 arrested in Waynesboro shooting, Richmond County burglaries
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting

Latest News

What the Tech: Here are some really cool Christmas gifts
Strom Thurmond’s Braylon Staley signs with University of Tennessee
‘It is a vital part of the world’: Esports continue to gain attention
WRDW
Augusta’s first Black brewer looks to trailblaze the brewing industry
'She's thriving': CHOG family shares a piece of their story