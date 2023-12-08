Submit Photos/Videos
City officials postpone kick-off of program that aims to reduce panhandling

Augusta Municipal Building
Augusta Municipal Building(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Augusta announced that the expected launch of a new campaign to combat panhandling in Richmond County has been postponed.

The program, Give Change That Counts, will educate people on taking their change to local charities that help support services for homeless people and families.

As of 10:06 a.m., the city announced the kick-off event has been postponed with no statement as to the cause.

A new date will be announced in the coming days officials say.

The kick-off was set to be at the Augusta municipal building at 2 p.m.

To learn more, go to the program’s website.

