Augusta’s first Black brewer looks to trailblaze the brewing industry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was an idea soon turned into a hobby into a new business venture in Augusta.

Robert Young owns Tapped 33 Craft Brewery, which makes him the city’s first Black brewer.

“Representation of Black people in the brewing industry is not a lot. I wanted to create a product that I could influence my culture, the Black culture of America, and also stay true to the brewing industry and the tradition of brewing,” Young said.

He started Tapped 33 in April, selling kegs to local bars, and now they’re officially making cans for six-pack distribution.

Tapped 33 Brewery (WRDW)

“It was a dream. Now it’s coming true, as cliché as it might sound, but I really feel like once you put in the hard work, once you dedicate yourself to something, it’ll happen,” he said.

On Friday, the first cans were made. It’s a very loud process, but it was a monumental one for Young and his company.

“Just seeing it in cans and seeing it on the shelf ... it’s surreal. It’s a blessing, and it’s one of those things that I can’t put into words because this all started as me dreaming and thinking that I just wanted to create a beer for my friends,” he said.

Young’s passion for brewing started when he was deployed with the Navy and was able to try craft beers in Prague.

“I remember sitting there in the brewery and thinking, ‘I gotta learn how to make this’,” Young said.

That’s what he did once he got back stateside.

“I started as a home brewer,” he said.

Soon, Young realized it could be more.

“Learning how to make the beer the best that I can make it and then learning the business side so I can apply the business and the beer and eventually opening up Tapped 33,” Young said.

Experiments turned into recipes like Good Googly Moogly IPA and Tapped 33 took off from there.

The 33 in its name has three meanings.

Augusta is located on the 33 parallel, James Brown being born in 1933 and prohibition ending in 1933.

“I had this epiphany moment where I was like, ‘ah this works’,” he said.

Right now, he brews and cans his beer out of Savannah River Brewing Company, but in long-term goals, he says he wants to eventually open up a brewpub of his own.

On Friday, he canned more than 2,400 beers, which he hopes to get distributed and on shelves starting soon.

