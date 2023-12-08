Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Amtrak looks at rail link between Augusta and Atlanta airport

Amtrak Acela high-speed train
Amtrak Acela high-speed train(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta could gain a rail link to Atlanta’s airport as a bonus when Amtrak upgrades its Atlanta-Charlotte route to high-speed service.

The project is included in $8.2 billion in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for 69 rail corridors in 44 states.

ONE-TANK TRIP: Santa Claus, Ga., is close to ho-ho-home

A portion of those grants is earmarked to upgrade the service between Atlanta and Charlotte to high-speed rail.

The upgraded route would also serve Augusta and Athens before ending at a new station at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Also included in the grants is a plan to add service from Atlanta to Savannah, Nashville and Memphis.

Currently, the only Amtrak route running through Atlanta is the Crescent Train between New York and New Orleans.

MORE | Car insurance rates have skyrocketed in Georgia, stats show

A potential route between Atlanta and Savannah would also connect Atlanta to the Silver Service train between New York and Miami.

A potential route between Atlanta and Memphis would connect Atlanta to the City of New Orleans train between Chicago and New Orleans, giving Atlanta easier access to one of the nation’s major rail hubs.

Also in the news ...

  • The Georgia Ports Authority board voted Tuesday to spend $127 million building a new inland terminal for moving cargo by train between Savannah’s busy seaport and Gainesville northeast of Atlanta. Known as the Blue Ridge Connector, the terminal will link northeast Georgia to the Port of Savannah by rail across roughly 250 miles, giving shippers an alternative to moving cargo by truck through Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For some in these hot spot areas, walking is their only means of transportation.
‘It’s really bad sometimes’: Pedestrian deaths on the rise nationwide
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Bond denied for ex accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
5 arrested in Waynesboro shooting, Richmond County burglaries
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting

Latest News

One-Tank Trip: Santa Claus, Ga., is close to ho-ho-home
A look at where your donation is going during CHOG radiothon
‘It’s really bad sometimes’: Pedestrian deaths on the rise nationwide
Family shares heartache after Aiken woman goes missing