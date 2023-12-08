After a little over 2 years, Thomson police chief leaving

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Courtney Gale, Thomson’s first female police chief, is leaving for a job elsewhere in Georgia.

Her last day in Thomson will be Jan. 29, after which she’ll become police chief in Watkinsville, a town of just under 3,000 people in Oconee County east of Atlanta.

The 25-year law enforcement veteran’s hiring in Watkinsville follows a retirement there.

Gale already lives in Oconee County.

When she was hired in Thomson in July 2021 , she told News 12 that becoming a police chief “has been a dream for so many years I’ve worked towards it.”

Gale has served as a uniformed officer with increasing responsibilities since 1998, first as an officer for Athens Clarke Police Department (1998-2017), then for the University of Georgia Police Department from 2017-2021, and finally serving as chief in Thomson starting in July of 2021.

Gale has both a bachelor of science degree and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Georgia.

