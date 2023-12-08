Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

After a little over 2 years, Thomson police chief leaving

By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Courtney Gale, Thomson’s first female police chief, is leaving for a job elsewhere in Georgia.

Her last day in Thomson will be Jan. 29, after which she’ll become police chief in Watkinsville, a town of just under 3,000 people in Oconee County east of Atlanta.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The 25-year law enforcement veteran’s hiring in Watkinsville follows a retirement there.

Gale already lives in Oconee County.

When she was hired in Thomson in July 2021, she told News 12 that becoming a police chief “has been a dream for so many years I’ve worked towards it.”

Gale has served as a uniformed officer with increasing responsibilities since 1998, first as an officer for Athens Clarke Police Department (1998-2017), then for the University of Georgia Police Department from 2017-2021, and finally serving as chief in Thomson starting in July of 2021.

Gale has both a bachelor of science degree and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Name released for pedestrian killed on Gordon Highway
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Bond denied for ex accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
5 arrested in Waynesboro shooting, Richmond County burglaries
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting

Latest News

Eastbound Interstate 20 at Wheeler Road is at a near standstill.
Wreck brings eastbound I-20 to near-standstill for miles
Entertainment in the Mix - 12/8/23
Christmas
It’s time for Christmas fun in Augusta, Grovetown, Wrens
On the I-520 off-ramp at Windsor Spring Road, a dump truck had fully rolled over onto its top...
Car insurance rates have skyrocketed in Georgia, stats show