Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82

Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father, actor Ryan O'Neal before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Actor Ryan O’Neal, known for roles in “Peyton Place” and “Love Story,” has died at age 82.

Sportscaster Patrick O’Neal posted about his father’s death to Instagram, calling him “a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade.”

Ryan O’Neal had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and then with prostate cancer in 2012.

