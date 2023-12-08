Submit Photos/Videos
8 middle school students commit to the REACH Georgia program

Richmond County allows families to pick a school of their choosing.
Richmond County allows families to pick a school of their choosing.
By Macy Neal
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eight middle school students have been selected for the REACH Georgia scholarship program, and will be awarded next week.

These 8th grade students will commit to the REACH program during their high school careers. After the successful completion of the four-year program and graduating from an RCSS high school, REACH Scholars receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

The 2023-24 REACH Georgia Scholars are:

  • Jeremiah Adams, Hephzibah Middle School
  • Ty’Annah Briggs, Glenn Hills Middle School
  • Che’Qoyia Fuller, W.S. Hornsby Middle School
  • Carson Harris, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School
  • Cohen Jaksch, Pine Hill Middle School
  • Malachi Lewis, Langford Middle School
  • Dakota McGahee, Tutt Middle School
  • Charity Small, Langford Middle School

The REACH scholars will celebrate their commitment to the program with their families and RCSS during a signing day event next Thursday, Dec. 14, in the Board Auditorium located at 864 Broad Street, beginning at 6 p.m.

