8 middle school students commit to the REACH Georgia program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eight middle school students have been selected for the REACH Georgia scholarship program, and will be awarded next week.

These 8th grade students will commit to the REACH program during their high school careers. After the successful completion of the four-year program and graduating from an RCSS high school, REACH Scholars receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

The 2023-24 REACH Georgia Scholars are:

Jeremiah Adams, Hephzibah Middle School

Ty’Annah Briggs, Glenn Hills Middle School

Che’Qoyia Fuller, W.S. Hornsby Middle School

Carson Harris, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School

Cohen Jaksch, Pine Hill Middle School

Malachi Lewis, Langford Middle School

Dakota McGahee, Tutt Middle School

Charity Small, Langford Middle School

The REACH scholars will celebrate their commitment to the program with their families and RCSS during a signing day event next Thursday, Dec. 14, in the Board Auditorium located at 864 Broad Street, beginning at 6 p.m.

