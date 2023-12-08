4 adults, 2 teens arrested in Burke County burglary

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four adults and two teens were arrested in connection to a November burglary in Burke County.

On November 30 around 8:15 p.m., Burke County deputies responded to the area of Winter Road in reference to a home invasion. Upon arrival, deputies observed the side door of the residence had been kicked in.

Deputies also noticed the family pet had a gunshot wound to the neck, according to officials.

According to deputies, a large amount of clothing, jewelry, and firearms were stolen from the residence.

During the investigation, deputies were able to identify and arrest:

Eric Duane Pete Jr., of Keysville

Jayden Christian Scott, 19, of Waynesboro

Jaquan Tyrell Habersham, 18, of Waynesboro

Ryheem Dae Quam Rollins, 22, of Augusta

Autoplay

Two juveniles, both 16 years old, were also identified and arrested, and committed to the Augusta Youth Detention Center, according to officials.

Deputies say a total of fourteen firearms were seized during the arrests.

Those arrested and committed to the Burke County Detention Center are charged with burglary in the first Degree, aggravated cruelty to animals, and four counts of theft by taking a firearm.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.