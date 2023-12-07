Which agency (or agencies) should handle S.C. school meals?

COLUMBIA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - Every day during the school year, thousands of students across South Carolina eat a meal or two in their school cafeteria.

Now a group of lawmakers and school leaders is endorsing a big change with who’s in charge of this important program – and the effect it could have on what gets plated and served.

Right now, the Department of Education oversees the school meals program in South Carolina.

After months of work – the state’s Child Food and Nutrition Services Study Committee is recommending the Department of Agriculture take over some of those responsibilities.

“We understand that nutrition and education and physical activity are all one and the same,” said Rep. Patrick Haddon, R-Greenville, chairman of the committee. “It’s three legs of the same stool, so how do we get all three of those lined up?”

The committee believes by shifting some responsibility to the Department of Agriculture, it’ll build trust with South Carolina farmers, and that could encourage them to supply more school cafeterias with local food.

“Great food should be the rule, not the exception,” Haddon said.

Their recommendation came despite the urging of State Superintendent Ellen Weaver to keep all responsibilities with the Department of Education writing in a letter that their goals can be accomplished within the current model without disrupting school food services.

Weaver also noted that regardless of which state agency is in charge, it’s ultimately up to local districts to decide what food they buy.

The hybrid model recommendation came after there wasn’t a clear consensus, after months of work, to support either fully moving food services to the Department of Agriculture or fully keeping it with the Department of Education.

“I’m still struggling with how I see a quantum leap in this effort by moving the chairs around the deck of the Titanic,” said Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, Education Committee chair.

Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Richland, said: “You’re saying you can’t see the benefits of us making the change, but what’s going to change if we leave it the same?”

The committee stopped short of recommending the state provide free school meals for every student in South Carolina.

An estimate from the Department of Education states the cost of implementing this could range from $38 million to $72 million, while cautioning it could be even higher than that.

If lawmakers implement the hybrid model, the committee recommends it be in place for five years as a pilot program, then re-evaluated after that.

These recommendations will next be sent to the full Legislature, which will return to session in Columbia next month.

