Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch

A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source: Two Buttons Deep/@amyruthmurray /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (Gray News) – A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile.

Home surveillance video shows a UPS driver delivering packages in the rain to a home in Saratoga Springs on Dec. 1.

The driver places the two large packages he was delivering on the home’s covered porch.

However, as he is leaving, he notices six previously delivered Amazon packages that had been left out in the rain.

Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving them to the covered porch, safe from the weather.

“Shout out to all the delivery drivers going above and beyond this holiday season,” the video’s caption reads in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Suspect accused of kidnapping Aiken County missing mom
Saluda County Sheriff's Office, S.C.
Chickens escape when big-rig slams into pole in Ridge Spring
Empty glasses
Dry New Year’s Eve brings boos from Augusta bar owners
Zykee Ryans
Agency reveals new details on 4-year-old’s fatal shooting
April Short, 30
Federal grand jury indicts Fort Eisenhower mom in baby’s murder

Latest News

$2.3M small business center ‘Accelerate Augusta’ to come next year
Burke County Sheriff's Office
I-TEAM: Body cam shows clash between deputies, mentally unstable man
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in...
Desperation grows among Palestinians trapped with little aid as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza
A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source:...
UPS driver moves packages out of the rain